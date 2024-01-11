CN2 Newscast – Couple rescued from flood in Indian Land, Winthrop Coliseum flooded & 9-month-old who died in fire identified

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A good number of people are cleaning up across the Tri-County after massive rain fall hit the area on Tuesday causing flooding, downed trees and power outages.

In Lancaster County one man is thankful to first responders for answering the call, after he and his wife had to be rescued by boat.

Plus, Winthrop University was also affected by the big rain, with classes being canceled, loss of power to some parts of the campus, and Winthrop Colosseum receiving some water damages due to flooding.

And CN2 is now learning the identity of the 9-month-old baby who officials say died in a house fire this week.

