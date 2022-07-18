National Get Out of the House Day!

SEVEN Fun things in the Tri-County to get you Out of the House!

In honor of Get Out Of The House Day (July 18th) here are some activities to motivate you and your family to Get Out and have some fun outside in and around the tri-county.

Go Out to One of the many Parks

The Tri-County has many opportunities ranging from a park to have a casual stroll to camping. If anyone wants to get out the house and enjoy nature, but don’t want to leave the Tri-County there is Glencairn Gardens with its beautiful flowers. For those looking to go for a hike there is Anne Springs Close Greenway to explore. There are also great camping sites like Andrew Jackson State Park or Ebenezer Park for those who want to get away.

Explore Downtown

Rock Hill and Fort Mill’s downtowns have lots of interesting restaurants and shops that one can spend hours just exploring. There is also cool history about the cities spread throughout the downtowns, like the Friendship Nine featured in Rock Hill (near the Kounter Restaurant). One can see how the cities have changed over time and really get to the heart of what makes Rock Hill or Fort Mill the communities they are today.

Go to Historic Brattonsville

For those history lovers in the tri-county, they can visit this historical property, where Huck’s Defeat took place during the American Revolutionary War. Visitors can see how the house and farm were run and see the exhibit on the African American community and their struggles for freedom. Historic Brattonsville does have events and it’s best to check https://chmuseums.org/brattonsville/ for more details on those.

Go Out to a Restaurant

The Tri-County has tons of local restaurants and breweries for everyone. Whether you are looking for a pleasant view and tasty food at places like the Pump House or more family friendly restaurants like Hobo’s. The Tri-county also has tons of local breweries like Legal Remedy Brewing, Slow Play Brewing and Replay Brewing. These breweries are a great place to go out to with friends and to check out the local scene.

SouthTown Wake Park

For the adventurous souls out there, this is one attraction you must see. South Town Wake Boarding is where you can wake board here in Rock Hill, and if you are new to wake boarding, they can teach you. It is tons of fun for anyone who likes water sports. And for the kids, in case they aren’t ready to try wake boarding, there is an inflatable Aqua Park that they can climb and jump off of.

Kate’s Skating Center

With 80’s nostalgia high with programs like Stranger Things and Cobra Kai, Kate’s Skating Center will bring you back to those days. This activity is great for kids of all ages and will be a fun time for everyone regardless if you don’t know how to skate and are learning.

Go Visit a Farm

The Tri-County offers unique farms for many different crops. If you want to pick your own fruits and vegetables Bush n Vine or Cotton Hill farm are the best places to go. If you are looking for peaches though Black’s Peach Farm and Peach Tree Orchard are good places to go. Peach Tree Orchard also has a special treat with their peach ice cream that they make.