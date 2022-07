FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This team of Melina Rutter and Madison Key won the National Technology Student Association Forensic Science Competition in Dallas Texas at the end of June.

This is the first year they entered the competition and the second year of the Forensic Science program at Fort Mill High.

Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us your photo and email it to News@CN2.com.

Picture of the Day is sponsored by Elite Air & Heat, LLC.