United Way of York County Receives $500,000 Grant to Help with Housing Stability

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It is described as the largest grant the United Way of York County has ever secured.

The agency has received 500,000 dollars from the United Way Association of South Carolina to give out funds for programs related to Housing Stability.

The United Way has allocated this money to the City of Rock Hill – which then turned to CACH – the Catawba Area Coalition for the Homeless to support agencies located within York County to help those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

York County agencies can apply for funds up to 25,000 dollars to help in providing financial assistance and housing stability services to eligible households.



Below is the full press release from the City of Rock Hill.

Half a million dollars to be distributed throughout York County, SC for housing stability

Rock Hill, SC – July 14, 2022 – The United Way of York County received $500,000 in funding from the United Way Association of SC through the Emergency Rental Assistance program to administer funds for programs related to Housing Stability. The City of Rock Hill will receive this allocation from the United Way of York County to be used specifically for the prevention of, preparation for, and response to the Coronavirus. This is the largest grant United Way of York County, SC has ever secured.

The City of Rock Hill allocated this funding to the Catawba Area Coalition for the Homeless (CACH) to support agencies located within York County assisting those residents negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. CACH is accepting applications from qualifying agencies that provide services to qualified participants.

This funding will allow agencies in York County to focus their work on housing stability for the next six months to further help families get on a path to long-term financial stability.

Jennifer McAdams, Director of Economic & Urban Development, City of Rock Hill, explained, “We want to make sure that individuals experiencing housing instability due to impacts from COVID-19 do not get lost in the process as they seek support. This money will ensure agencies can narrow their focus to the issue of housing insecurity.”

United Way’s VP of Operations, James Jeter, says “Millions of Americans are burdened by their housing costs each year due to stagnant wages and the lack of affordable options, forcing them into housing insecurity. United Way of York County is excited about this incredible opportunity to supply funding that will support housing needs across our community. We see this as an asset to our entire county, putting us one step closer to achieving our community goal of helping 3,000 York County families achieve self-sufficiency by 2030.”

Housing instability encompasses several challenges, such as having trouble paying rent, overcrowding, moving frequently, staying with relatives, or spending the bulk of household income on housing. Homelessness is housing deprivation in its most severe form. Households are cost burdened if they spend more than 30% of their income on housing. Cost-burdened households have little left over each month to spend on other necessities such as food, clothing, utilities, and health care.

The funding comes at an opportune time for United Way of York County, having just launched their Impact initiative, Power to Thrive, under their Bold Goal work. Power to Thrive removes barriers to help low-to-moderate income families more easily access and navigate services to reach financial stability. Secure housing is a key piece in one’s journey to financial stability.