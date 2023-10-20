NAMI Piedmont Tri-County looks forward to opening new office in Chester

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 News) – NAMI Piedmont Tri-County receiving a grant from the Chester Healthcare Foundation.

This grant will fund the opening of a new office in Chester, South Carolina. The new office will allow NAMI to promote mental health awareness and advocate for Chester residents.

“We are immensely grateful to the Chester Healthcare Foundation for their generous grant, which will allow us to extend our reach and services to the Chester community,” said Robert White, Executive Director of NAMI Piedmont Tri-County.

NAMI Piedmont Tri-County is actively seeking out new part-time staff members for the new location. They encourage interested individuals to reach out if they are interested in applying.