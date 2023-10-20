Results now official after certification hearing changes contested Rock Hill City Council race by one vote

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill held its general election on Tuesday, October 17th and the results are now official following Thursday’s certification hearing. At that hearing all votes were certified, including previously uncounted provisional ballots.

Brent Faulkenberry, a business owner and school board trustee has now replaced Kathy Pender as City Council Ward 2 representative. Faulkenberry had 466 votes total before the certification hearing and gained one additional provisional vote, bringing his total to 467.

The added provisional ballot gave Faulkenberry a 19 vote lead against Hope Matthews who came with 448 total votes.

Rock Hill City Councilman Derrick Lindsay will remain in his seat for Ward 1 after he received 161 total votes. Lindsay’s co-councilman, Kevin Sutton, will also remain on Ward 3 after he earned 104 total votes.