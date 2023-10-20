York County Library gives those with memory loss diseases something to look back on with new reminiscence kits

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Memories are now available for check out at the York County library, or at least that is the idea behind the all new reminiscence kits which aim to help those who suffer from memory loss diseases like Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

These kits can be checked out at the York County Library located in Rock Hill, with each package containing pictures and activities that relate to a time from the past such as the 1960s, 70s and more.

Librarians say the goal of the reminiscence kits is to bring families together by giving those who deal with memory loss something to look back on.

“One of the things that tends to stay is music and pictures, and that’s really what helps jog peoples memories,” said Jennifer Strokis, an employee with the York County Library. “So looking through these [kits] is a great way to spark a conversation with your loved ones, especially if they’re struggling to remember who they are, or who you are. It’s a good way to form a positive connection and keep that bond.”

The library also offers resources to help those who deal with dementia. These resources include books and videos, and can be found in the libraries memory care section to be used by care givers to help strengthen connections with those who struggle with loss of memory.