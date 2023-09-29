MUSC Health offering free 3D mammograms to uninsured or underinsured

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Individuals in the community who are uninsured or underinsured are welcome to get a free 3D mammogram thanks to MUSC Health.

At the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, those who qualify can head to the Belk Department store parking lot in Lancaster and MUSC’s mobile mammogram unit will soon roll onto the parking lot.

Officials say the free mobile mammogram unit will be available from Monday, Oct. 2, through Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, offering state-of-the-art imaging services.

These life-saving screening exams help detect cancers at early stages when they’re most likely to be treated successfully.

Barriers to cancer screening often include lack of insurance or money for out-of-pocket expenses, lack of transportation to a health care provider, or the inability to take time off during work hours.

It is open to individuals aged 40 and above. There will be private changing rooms

available.

Registration is encouraged, please call 803-286-1284. However, walk-ins are welcome.