CN2 Today Savory Scoop – Z Bakery and Café feeds teachers with new meal delivery deal

Fort Mill, S.C. (CN2 Today) – Laurabree Monday sits down with the owner of Z Bakery and Café in Fort Mill to discuss a new deal they are offering for teachers in the Fort Mill School District.

This deal includes a meal tray and delivery to the school all for twelve dollars. You must submit your order by 9:00PM the night before, and weekly lunch menus come out each Monday.

Click the video above to learn more about the delivery and meal service, and to learn more about their dining options.

