Police search for suspects wanted in Rock Hill Shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to the Rock Hill Police Department on Saturday, September 30th, officers responded to the 1500 block of Riverchase Blvd for a shooting with a victim.

The report says that officers arrived to find the 31-year-old victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder.

They say the victim told officers that as he and a companion were walking, two black males approached. One of the males made an insulting comment to the victim’s companion.

The victim interjected telling him not to be disrespectful. Police say the male pulled out a handgun, shooting the victim before both males fled running away.

The males are described as 5’4 and 5’8 both wearing dark clothing and hooded sweatshirts.

A single bullet casing was recovered from the scene.