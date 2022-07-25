MUSC Health Lancaster: Saving Lives One Organ at a Time.

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Finding a place to get an organ transplant is no easy task, but MUSC Health Lancaster is changing that here in the Tri-county.

A transplant program recently started at the Hospital, and has already seen 4 successful organ transplant operations in just 1 month since it began accepting patients.

CN2’s Zane Cina speaking with those at the transplant center as doctors work to save lives.

FB: MUSC-Lancaster’s transplant program was just established last month and they are already making history by successfully performing 4 transplants!

Previous articleCN2 Digital Dashboard – Parks & Rec Looking for Coaches and Cultural Concerts Performances in Historic Church
Next articleCN2 Picture of the Day – SWAT Team Training to Protect Our Schools

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR