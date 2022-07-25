CN2 Digital Dashboard – Parks & Rec Looking for Coaches and Cultural Concerts Performances in Historic Church

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Coaches for youth leagues are wanted throughout the tri-county. Plus, Lancaster Cultural Arts Center hosting concerts in historic church.

The Parks and Rec Department of Fort Mill says it is looking forward to its Fall Sports Season and in need of Soccer Coaches.

They say the more coaches they have will help make the teams smaller so players will receive ample playing time and avoid delaying the season. They do offer an online training program to help with learning the aspects of coaching.

Hurry, registration for all fall sports is open for just 2 more weeks.

Town of Fort Mill bmoore@fortmillsc.gov 803-992-0545



The Lancaster Cultural Arts Center is once again hosted the Lazybirds Band from the mountains of North Carolina.

They performed this past Saturday at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center on West Gay Street in historic downtown Lancaster. Click here for upcoming shows.

