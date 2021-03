LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Like all medical centers across the world, healthcare workers were and still are on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Nurses, doctors and so many others are logging long shifts, putting themselves right in the path of COVID-19 to help those who were sick.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil sits down with the CEO of MUSC Health over the Lancaster and Chester Division.

He explains how they are moving forward, but still being vigilant.