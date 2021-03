ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) There is plenty to do this weekend in York County.

Visit York County shares this week’s YOCO Buzz with CN2’s Rae’L Jackson which includes The USA BMX Carolina Nationals, Blue Star Blitz at the Anne Springs Close Greenway, Historic Brattonsville Victual’s Children Day at the Farm, Squats and Hops at Amor Artis Brewing, and new businesses in York County!

To learn more, visit: https://www.visityorkcounty.com/events/yoco-buzz/