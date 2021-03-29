Man Arrested in York, Accused of Criminal Sexual Conduct Involving Minor

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) On March 26th, 2021 York Police Chief, Andy Robinson says his department received a call from the FBI stating its Charlotte Field Office had received information of a juvenile from North Carolina who was supposed to be at a residence in the city of York with an adult male.

Robinson says the allegation was described to consist of possible criminal sexual conduct between the adult and the juvenile, and the FBI requested that York Police conduct a well-being check on the juvenile.

Robinson says the juvenile was located at the home and taken to the York Police Department for further investigation.

The adult, Joseph Frances Tippett was arrested and transported to the York County Detention Center where Robinson says he was charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct 2nd degree.

Robinson says the investigation is ongoing.