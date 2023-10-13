More than 30 dog rescued during dog fighting investigation

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 News) – On September 21st, the Lancaster County Sherriff’s Office, United States Department of Agriculture, and other federal law enforcement agencies conducted two search warrants in connection with a dog fighting investigation.

Nine dogs were seized at an undisclosed location on Great Falls Highway and 22 were seized on Pinta Drive.

The dogs were American Pit Bull Terriers. Agents arranged to safely transport the dogs and veterinary supplies, records, and electronic devices were also seized.

Sheriff Barry Faile said, “Dog fighting is a criminal enterprise that continues to be a problem in South Carolina. Other crimes are often associated with dog fighting rings and participants. We will always work with our state and federal partners to investigate and prosecute those who participate in these activities. We look forward to the conclusion of the investigation.”

This is an ongoing federal investigation and arrests are pending. Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.