Lewisville High School coaches talk following Great Falls forfeit

RICHBURG, S.C. (CN2 Sports) – Jeremy Winer sits down with Lewisville High School coach, Leon Boulware.

This week Lewisville was scheduled to play its rivals, the Great Falls Red Devils however, The Red Devils forfeited due to injuries.

“They understand. At the end of the day we talked about the safety of the other players and of other programs.” Said Boulware.

Boulware explains that they have been preparing since March to play this game, and that this is one less game their seniors are able to play in.

He ensures that they will be working hard to keep growing as a team as the season progresses.

Learn more in the full-length interview!