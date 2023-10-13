South Carolina State Fair celebrating 154 Years of fun

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Meet Me at the Rocket! One of the most iconic landmarks in the state of South Carolina is the theme for the 2023 South Carolina State Fair.

The South Carolina State Fair is a celebration of South Carolina’s culture as fun, food & entertainment all take center stage in Columbia at the fairgrounds now through Sunday, October 22, 2023.

New this year are two world-class traveling exhibitions.

Princess Diana: Accredited Access Exhibition celebrates “The People’s Princess” from a perspective you have never seen before. It’s told through the lens of Princess Diana’s Official Royal Photographer.

Also new this year, Remembering the Fallen Exhibition. This is a traveling pictorial national memorial that includes more than 5,000 of our nation’s post-9/11 fallen military heroes.

In addition to the exhibits you can see for free, there are more than 90 different food stands and nearly 70 rides. There is daily entertainment featuring local and national performing groups.

The South Carolina Fair is offering daily promotions:

Children: All children 5 and under will be admitted FREE every day.

$15 admission every day.

$15 admission every day. American Tribute: Every day at noon, the American flag will be raised on the main flagpole outside the Cantey Building near the South Gate and the National Anthem will be played across the PA system.

A clear bag policy is once again in place. The State Fair said this policy is similar to those implemented throughout the state and country and provides a new level of security expected of large, heavily attended events and festivals.