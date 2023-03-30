Missing boater’s body recovered in a Lake Wylie cove

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to our news partners at WBTV News in Charlotte and the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission the body of Jim Cook was recovered from the Here At Last and Youngblood Road Cove of Lake Wylie around 7:30 PM Wednesday.

Investigators say first responders responded to a rowboat accident on Lake Wylie Tuesday night which led to the search.

Showtime Theatre Company in York County says “It’s a sad day for the Showtime family. Jim Cook, has passed away from a boating incident on Lake Wylie. Please send your thoughts and prayers to his family. Cook and his family members have done several shows with Showtime Theatre. Our hearts are broken.”

This is a developing story. Stay tune for updates.