Pét Piv, a Czech beer garden, opens with a sense of humor

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new beer garden is open in Baxter Village and is located next to a very familiar spot – The Fish Market.

The Pet Piv Beer Garden is an adults only bar serving craft beer, draft wine, paired with a super fun menu that includes a Roman style pizza, Bavarian pretzels, spicy beer chili, and other bar snacks.

Pét Piv, means 5 beers in Czech, named some menu items after some common pet peeves like “a close talker” and a “full kitchen sink.”

Want to go?

Pét Piv

990 market street in Baxter, Fort Mill

3pm -10pm Monday thru Saturday.