Legion Collegiate Academy forms new team for male volleyball athletes

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Legion Collegiate Academy is forming it’s first ever High School men’s volleyball team. it’s all being made possible thanks to The South Carolina High School League Executive Committee’s decision to sanction the sport for boys more than a year ago.

Legion Athletic Director Rich Posipanko says the school has been interested in offering the sport since that decision was made, adding it took no time preparing the new team of 12 boys for competition.

“We want to try to be different, and this is one of the ways to be different. We’re the only school in Rock Hill that offers Lacrosse, and we’re the only school in the county that offers boys volleyball. We want to be different, provide as many opportunities we can for our student athletes, and this is just one of those situations,” said Posipanko.

The boys team recently holding its first home game, and while they lost, Posipanko feels they’re only going to get better with time and experience.

He adds there are 8 games left in the current season, with 10 total teams competing for the championship. The only other York County team participating right now in the sport is Clover High School.

Posipanko expecting to see even more schools on the schedule next season as boys volleyball continues growing.