Habitat for Humanity celebrates 35th anniversary with a new build

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Habitat for Humanity of York County is celebrating it’s 35th Anniversary with a new build. The non-profit met with it’s partners on this Wednesday to kickoff the project that’s happening on Standard Street in Rock Hill.

While there we heard from the Brito family who is receiving the home once it’s completed. Everyone also took time writing blessings on the foundation of the house. Habitat’s CEO, Tim Veeck, says this will be the 83rd home built by the non-profit, but it will look different from past projects in hopes of giving the single mother of a bigger living space.

“This actually is the first 2 bedroom house that we’ve built. So this is kind of a new thing for us, but it’s building according to the family’s needs and also recognizing that part of the reason we had to make that change is the increased cost to build,” Veeck said at the build kickoff.

He adds this won’t be the last time project plans look different as Habitat is working to begin building multi-family developments in hopes of growing it’s production to serve family’s faster. The non-profit already owns land in Rock Hill and Clover where according to Veeck those larger developments are expected be built.