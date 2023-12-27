Meet America’s Youngest DJ at WGCD 104.1 FM in Chester

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – At only 4 years old, Nova Rae is considered to be the youngest DJ in America and is located here in the Tri-County.

Lashonda Crosby, owner of WGCD 104.5 FM & mother of Nova, says when she first began working at the radio station Nova was 2 years old and would join her in the studio in Chester.

As she continued to grow, Nova began helping her mom and even going live on the radio.

Due to her age Crosby decided to see if she broke the Guinness World Records for Youngest DJ in the World. Unfortunately, Nova missed the age by only a few months, however they later learned she did qualify for Youngest DJ in America.

Watch this young DJ in action through the video above.