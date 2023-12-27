Rock Hill family celebrates Christmas with new bundle of joy

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill family celebrated Christmas at Piedmont Medical Center with their present being a baby boy.

Mayson Robert Hepler was the first baby born at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill on Christmas Day 2023.

Mayson’s parents, Hannah Harris and Michael Hepler say having a baby on Christmas as magical with Mayson making his arrival at 9:34 a.m.

He weighed in at 8 pounds, 11 ounces, and measured 19.75 inches.

In a social post by Piedmont Medical, they welcomed Mayson into the world.