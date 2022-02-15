Man Sentenced to Life in a 1976 Cold Case

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 News) – Charles Coleman, the man accused of raping & killing a woman in Chester back in 1976, pleaded guilty to the charge of murder.

A judge in Fairfield County sentenced Coleman to life with a chance at parole in 10 years after he pleaded guilty to murder under the Alford Plea. Officials say the reason for the chance at parole is because under the law in 1976 a life sentence was eligible for parole after 10 years.

The rape charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement according to officials with the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

According to investigators Elizabeth Ann Howell Wilson, was 45 years old when she went missing while working at the Eureka Plant in Chester.

Authorities say Wilson was taken 20 miles from the plant and found sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled in a rural area in Fairfield County.

After 44 years, in October 2020 Coleman was arrested and charged with the crimes. Authorities say thanks to a recent forensic breakthrough with DNA they were about to identify Coleman was linked to the crime.

Leaders say Coleman was arrested on a recent charge in 2020, that’s when SLED developed a DNA profile from evidence, leading them to identify him as the suspect in Wilson’s death.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Solicitor Riley Maxwell with the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and Assistant Solicitor, Julie Hall. Special Agent Haley Nelson with SLED was also involved in the case.

Deputy Solicitor Maxwell says he is happy the family of Wilson got some closure after such a long time and is satisfied with the plea.

Family members of Wilson were in the courtroom today in Fairfield County.

