$24,500 Being Spent on Search for New Police Chief

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster City Council has voted to hire an outside firm to help in the search for a police chief at a cost to tax payers of more than $24,000.

The firm plans to have a semi-finalist list by mid-April and an offer extended to a candidate by May 20th.

Mayor, Austin DeVenny says the council has been through their process talking to a lot of internal and external candidates. They wanted to make sure they are looking at the widest circle as possible to get the right candidate council can agree on.

We did ask him about the the $24,5001 it will cost the taxpayers. DeVenny says he believes it is the right choice because a decision has not been made and the city needs a Police Chief.

This comes after former Chief Scott Grant was fired by council last May after serving the department for 22 years. Phillip Hall has been the interim chief.

Related Links: CN2 Latest News