Two Palmetto Cash 5 Winning Lottery Tickets Sold in the Tri-County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Palmetto Cash 5 is on a win streak. Two of the three top prizes have been won in the last two drawings in the Tri-County.

On Valentine’s Day, two Palmetto Cash 5 players won a sweet, six-figure top prize and one ticket was bought in Rock Hill. We are still waiting on the other Palmetto Cash 5 winner from Indian Land to come forward after winning on Super Bowl Sunday.

The latest winning ticket worth $200,000 was sold at The Rock Hill Food Mart at 1398 Main St. and a $100,000 ticket was sold in Myrtle Beach.

Because the Rock Hill ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Monday, February 14

11 – 19 – 20 – 27 – 29 Power-Up: 2

Check your tickets. Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

On Sunday, February 13th, 2022 a player in Indian Land won $100,000. The ticket purchased at the El Jood LLC at 10130 Charlotte Hwy. remains unclaimed. The winning numbers for Sunday, February 13 are 13, 24, 27, 28 and 38. Click here for that story.