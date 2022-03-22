Man Charged with Attempted Murder Out of Hospital, In Jail

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A man charged with Attempted Murder is out of the hospital and has been transported to the Rock Hill Jail.

Rock Hill Police officers served Chandler Ward warrants for Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Crime of Violence, and Assault and Battery by Mob.

Back in Early March authorities say Chandler Ward and Daryl Trabucco assaulted a 28-year-old man with fists and a flashlight before Ward shot the victim in the 200 Block of Marshall Street. Two Men Facing Charges in Assault

Ward has been denied Bond.