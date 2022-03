ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police Officers say a man attempting to cross Celanese Road on foot was struck by a Nissan Rogue that was traveling East on Celanese Road towards I-77.

Police say the 21 y/o was struck while attempting to cross Celanese Road, Monday, March 21st around 2 AM. The pedestrian was taken to Piedmont Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. This accident remains under investigation by the Rock Hill Police Department.