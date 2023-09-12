Major renovations are coming to Rock Hill’s McGirt Auditorium

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of Rock Hill held an announcement event on Tuesday at the Emmett Scott Recreation Center on Crawford Road, to give a sneak peek into what the renovation of the McGirt Auditorium will look like.

City officials said this is being done as part of the Clinton ConNEXTion Action Plan’s “Great Eight” priority projects, and will include updates to the auditorium stage area, with new stage lights, a sound system, curtains and dressing rooms being installed.

City Council members add the seating is shrinking from 1000 chairs to 760, with all new fabric seats replacing the current folding wooden chairs. Officials say this will make the space more comfortable for visitors.

The building lobby and exterior will also be updated and redesigned with a larger lobby and restrooms. On the outside an ADA ramp will be installed and a reimagined courtyard with a covered walkway will lead into the auditorium.

Ward 1 councilman, Derrick Lindsay said the overall goal is to modernize the auditorium to attract more visitors, but he’s happy to be keeping history alive in Rock Hill’s South Side.

Lindsay added the renovations are being made possible through tax increment financing which is allowing the City to put $5 million into the renovation project.

Project officials say the renovations will begin in October with hopes of completing work in 10 to 12 months.