York County intersection being transformed into a roundabout to lower risk for drivers

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Updates are coming to the intersection of Paraham and Campbell roads near Clover in an effort to reduce car crashes in the area.

The South Carolina Department of transportation is working to turn the four way intersection into a roundabout that officials believe will make the roadway safer.

According to SCDOT the intersection has been chosen for updates through the Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program.

Research found 41 crashes have taken place at the crossing throughout the past six years with 38 of those being t-bone crashes which officials say are statistically more deadly.

The intersection was also recently turned into a four way stop to improve safety while construction begins.

SCDOT expects the intersection updates to be completed by the end of 2024, but do say road closures will be happening throughout the project to allow for construction.

One of those closures is set to start Monday, September 18th on a portion of Paraham Road between Campbell Road and Vanderbilt Drive, and is expected to last until December 17th of this year.