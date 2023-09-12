Hometown Hero – Retiring after 13 years of serving Tega Cay

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – If you were to ask people in Tega Cay who they go to when they have a problem the name Susan Britt might come up.

A Long-time worker and resident, Britt, has been with the city for more than a decade, where she’s spent much of her time and energy as the Planning and Development Director.

During her time with Tega Cay, she has had a hand in the residential developments and businesses that have come to the city.

Now after 13 years of service she is retiring, however, her service to the community will not be forgotten.

See Tega Cay honor our latest Hometown Hero with a retirement party send off.

