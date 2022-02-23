Upset in Rock Hill’s Ward 5 Seat

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Perry Sutton winning the Ward 5 seat, collecting 557 votes, that’s nearly 61%. Incumbent Nikita Jackson earning just 363 votes, that’s nearly 40%.

They were the top 2 vote getters for Ward 5 two weeks ago. Incumbent Nikita Jackson and challenger Perry Sutton, were on the ballot this Tuesday, February 22, 2022. The runoff came after the General Election. At that time there were just a handful of votes between them but a 3rd candidate meant no one earned 50% plus one.

On this Tuesday night there seems to be a clear winner for the City Council Ward 5, although until the votes are certified these numbers are still unofficial.

Voter turnout was just 10% for the two contested seats. That means of the nearly 8,684 registered voters in the ward, just around 984 people went to the polls.

Perry’s conversation with CN2’s Lucas McFadden on his bid to take the Ward 5 seat.

Related Links:

York County Election – Unofficial Results

Runoff Election