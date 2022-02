ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The top 2 vote getters two weeks ago during the General Election for Ward 5 are headed into a runoff tomorrow, Tuesday February 22nd.

Incumbent Nikita Jackson and challenger Perry Sutton will be on the election ballot Tuesday.

Polls are opened from 7 AM to 7 PM.

Learn more about these two candidates by watching our interviews :

CN2 Interview With Nikita Jackson

CN2 Interview With Perry Sutton

