Daughter Charged With Neglect Following Death of Mother

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police charging Mary Stone of Rock Hill for Abuse/Neglect of an Adult Resulting in Death of her mother who died this past November.

The report stated that EMS asked for assistance at the home off of Jefferson in Rock Hill on November 18, 2021 where a 75-year-old female was unresponsive but still breathing. EMS informed officers the condition of the home was unlivable and officers noted the deplorable conditions.

The victim was transported to Piedmont Medical Center and passed away several days later of Sepsis as a result of neglect and lack of care.

Police arrested the daughter, Mary Stone, 47, on February 18, 2022 for Abuse/Neglect of An Adult Resulting in Death. Police tell us Stone said she was the only caregiver and lived in the home with her mother. Stone said that her mother had been in this state for at least six months and suffered from multiple health issues and did not take her medication.

Mary Stone was Denied Bond.