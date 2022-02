ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Police Department continue to make arrests in the August 2021 Market Place Apartments homicide.

Authorities are now charging 19 year-old, Nehemiah Boular as another suspect in the case.

Jamie Gavantay Williams, 25 of Rock Hill who is the suspect in the case for the fatal shooting identified Boular as the get-away driver who helped him escape.

Boular facing charges of Accessory After The Fact.