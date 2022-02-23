Giving His Life to Save Another, Local Man Gets Congressional Honor

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In October 2020, 34 year-old, D’Angelo Jenkins and several others were on a fishing trip in Huntersville, North Carolina when D’Angelo jumped into the Catawba River, fully clothed, to rescue a 2 year-old boy who had fallen into river. The boy survived, D’Angelo did not.

It’s the ultimate definition of a Hero. Today D’Angelo received the prestigious Carnegie Medal of Honor for his selfless bravery posthumously. His family on hand this Tuesday, February 22, 2022 in Rock Hill as Congressman Ralph Norman presented the medal.

U.S. 5th Congressional District Rep. Ralph Norman said, “I can’t remove the pain, but I can tell you that Americans are watching and and they are so grateful for your son and the life that he lived.”

Kysia Lewis, D’Angelo Jenkins Mother, said, “My son’s life is going to be recognized … he will never be forgotten” going on to say her son knew how to swim, but the swift moving water was just too much.

The father of 6, D’Angelo Jenkins was a man who was a fun person – hard working – a great father – loved to travel and loved to cook. D’Angelo’s Family saying he could out-cook anybody.

The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission was created to recognize outstanding acts of selfless heroism performed in the United States and Canada. Ten-thousand people have received this award spanning 118 years. Less than 10 percent of those nominated receive the honor.

The other man in the group who helped D’Angelo save the 2 year-old also received this same honor.

