Remembering those lost in our community

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Sadly, several people recently lost in our community we want to let you know about.

We start with a talented and loved man who very much made and impact in his field – recently passing away.

Winthrop sharing Professor Emeritus Alfred Ward, a long-time colleague and mentor in the College of Visual and Performing Arts, passed away in May but is being honored this weekend. He was an internationally recognized designer, craftsman, fine artist and design educator. You can read more about his life here.

A former familiar face on Winthrop’s campus sadly losing her battle to cancer this week.

Amy Sullivan was the former director of career and civic engagement and was there from 2008 to 2014 with many friends still in the area.

She bravely battled breast cancer for a number of years, and many describe her as a woman filled with light, love, fun and joy.

Known to many as DJ Tim with the Brown Sound DJ company.

Timothy Brown has been fighting his cancer battle for a number of years finding levity and humor where he could.

Friends say his smile and happiness was contagious.

He touched so many people as he supported endless nonprofits, town and school events as well as of course weddings and other major life milestones. A Go Fund Me has been set up to help with funeral expenses.