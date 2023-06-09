Miracle Park gearing up for its Sensory Day

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s not often you see Miracle Park empty, but this weekend it’ll come pretty close as park officials aim to offer some sensory friendly play time for those wanting to avoid the crowd.

Park officials say the event is being done at the request of some families who expressed concern for children who deal with over stimulation and other sensory issues.

The two sensory days will only affect the park’s playground and sensory area, with staff saying it’s another way of allowing all to enjoy the park.

While it’s only a trial run, sensory days could become more frequent if there’s a demand.

These Sensory play days will be happening Saturday, June 10th, at 9:00am and Monday, June 12th, at 6:00pm.

The Space is limited to 30-minute time slots for five families, and Registration is required to attend.

Some time slots are still available and can be secured by contacting park officials at the number on your screen.