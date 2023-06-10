Town of Heath Spring helping those deal with the rising cost of living

HEATH SPRINGS, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Town of Heath Springs is looking to help all of Lancaster County deal with the rising cost of living.

Town officials say that’s the goal behind the free Mini Mall event happening this Saturday in Heath Springs for the second year in a row.

With help from the Kingdom Citizens Outreach Ministry in Waxhaw, North Carolina, four truck loads full of clothing, shoes, cleaning products, groceries, and more will be available for free.

Organizers behind the Mini Mall say a hot meal will also be provided, emphasizing the event is open to everyone, not just those in Lancaster County.

Anyone hoping to attend the Mini Mall, must have a ticket to participate. you can call (803) 285-228

The event is happening this Saturday, June 10th, starting at 11:00am and ending at 2:00pm at 107 College Street.