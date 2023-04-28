Long-time Lancaster School District employee and familiar face says goodbye

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Long time employee for Lancaster County School District, Bryan Vaughn announced he is retiring.

Vaughn is the district’s Communications, Safety, and Transportation Director.

He has been with the district 30 years. In statement Vaughn posted on Facebook, he says after much though and prater he has decided to retire.

Vaughn says he will be working through June to make sure school ends smoothly and summer programs are running properly.

Below is Vaughn’s statement to the community.

“It’s Time to Say Goodbye

I recently received another contract approval from the board to continue my service as Communications, Safety and Transportation Director for 23/24. After much thought and prayer I have decided to retire. With the retirement of my wife upcoming in June and the recent birth of our first grandchild. My decision was very easy to make. Anyone who knows me knows how important my family is. It’s time for me make them my primary job. I’ll miss my coworkers and friends who I have I worked with over the past 30 years. Working as a school employee is a calling, a passion and sometimes very difficult. Please know I respect the very difficult jobs that each of you have and I will always pray for your success. I’ll continue to be your biggest supporter any chance I get. I’ll be working through June to ensure we end school smoothly and get our Summer Programs up and running I’ll be working through June to ensure we end school smoothly and get our Summer Programs up and running. If you need me reach out. I’m sure it’s going to be a little weird for me in August when those buses start rolling and I am on the sidelines but everything will be just fine. I will leave comments open so I can reply to anyone who has a question about the transition process. Take care and I wish you all the best going forward.”

Related Link:

This is when we interviewed Brian Vaughn when he took on his latest role: