Business Spotlight – Cox’s Harley Davidson

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Some people would say motorcycle riding is a combination of exhilaration, fear, relaxation, and pleasure that connects you more to nature. With the weather warming up we wanted to take you on a ride to Cox’s Harley Davidson of Rock Hill.

At Cox employees say your motorcycle is not just a purchase, but a family.

They take you from the very beginning of the process while you “look” to taking rides with team members. In the showroom you have many types of Harley-Davidson bikes such as the Adventure Touring bike, Cruisers, Grand American Tour, Sport and even the trike family where each offers head-turning styles while you experience the wide-open world of freedom.

We spoke to Cox’s Marketing Director, George Hill, about how to tell which motorcycle to get. “Get the bike you fall in love with because this is an emotional relationship, if you want something practical go by a Honda accord but motorcycle it’s about the passion, if you keep walking around and your eyes keep looking to that one particular bike. Get it, learn to ride it later, we will teach you, but get the one you want.”

Cox Harley-Davidson is located at 11-78 Galleria Boulevard in Rock Hill with other locations in Lesslie, Clover, Lake Wylie and Wedington, North Carolina.

CN2 Business Spotlight is sponsored by Law Office of F. Craig Wilkerson.