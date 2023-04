ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The York County Library’s annual Patchwork Tales Storytelling Festival is set for this Saturday, April 29th.

The festival gives storytelling lovers the chance to celebrate with timeless tales, music and more!

The event is free and is at the Comporium Amphitheater on the Anne Springs Close Greenway.

In the video, CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil talks with Stacy Williams with the York County Library to learn about the festival!