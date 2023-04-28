Law Enforcement cracks down on crime in recent saturation

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS)- After several complaints about crime in and a certain part of the city of Lancaster, law enforcement agencies teamed up for a multi-agency saturation check-point.

The Lancaster City Police Department says it partnered with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office for the check-point that took place on Friday, April 21st.

As a result, officials say there were multiple warnings were written for child restraint, driving under suspension, open container, no driver’s license or proof of insurance.

Officers say they also made several arrests for illegal drugs to include fentanyl, methamphetamines, and crack cocaine.

One arrest was made for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.

This multi-agency checkpoint took place as a result of recent traffic related complaints from community members about speeding, racing, and possible criminal activity in the District 2 area of the City of Lancaster.

The checkpoint was from 9pm – 11pm at Gay Street and French Street with

a total of 92 vehicles going through the checkpoint.

Lancaster Police Department and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will continue to join together to increase police presence in the community and make our neighborhoods safer.

Chief Roper stated, “We have had several issues related to crime problems and citizen complaints in a few neighborhoods within the city over the past few weeks. Sheriff Faile and I were talking about some of these issues, and it was just a very natural decision to have our staff work together to address them. We have already had very good success working together as partners with the Drug Task Force and Violent Crime Task Force, so it was easy to put our traffic grant people together for this joint checkpoint and

saturation operation. We are fortunate to have this working relationship within Lancaster County, because it really does help make our community safer.”

“Our narcotics and street crimes units worked with city officers over the weekend to concentrate on problem areas in the city and on its outskirts,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Our joint efforts resulted in several significant cases. City problems can quickly become our problems and vice versa, and it’s fortunate for our citizens that the Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office work so well together to keep folks safe.”

Anyone with information about this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-3313, or the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174 or the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 and select Option 4 or submit a tip in one of the following ways: use the link www.p3tips.com/983 or download the P3Tips mobile app available for both Apple and Android devices. Crime tips may be made anonymously.