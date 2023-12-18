Local business partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of York County by holding toy drive

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill junk removal company is getting into the holiday spirit by giving back to those in need with a toy drive.

It’s specifically aiming to bring gifts to children in need by donating to the Boys and Girls Clubs of York County.

Junk King says it has been accepting donations of unwrapped toys for kids between the ages of 5 and 12 since the end of November through three different drop-off box locations and is now donating those filled boxes to the Boys and Girls Clubs.

The boxes contain many gifts including dolls, board games, cars, and more. All will be given to families in need who have been identified by officials with the Boys and Girls club.

Junk King owners say they plan to build on this relationship with the Boy and Girls club by continuing fundraising events and sponsorships throughout the new year.