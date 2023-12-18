Carolina Panthers latest game features former Northwestern Trojan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A cold and rainy day kept many fans away from Bank of America Stadium Sunday, but not folks who wanted to see the Atlanta Falcons number 84, Cordarrelle Patterson.

The former Northwestern Trojan was back in town as the NFC south foes played their second game of 2023.

Still all these years later it still means so much as Patterson posed for pictures and played catch with fans before kickoff.

As he has done for all of his 11-year career Patterson found the end zone Sunday scoring the game’s only touchdown.

That game ending with a 9-7 Panthers victory.

This is the second straight Panthers home game which has featured a star from Football City USA and Cordarrelle says the pride among this elite fraternity of players runs deep.