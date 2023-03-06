Lip-Sync Battles Creates Fun Way to Give-Back to Ingram Family

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Lip-Sync Battle will take place on Thursday, March 16th to provide support to the one income family as Derek battles ALS.

The Battle is put on by The Give Back Tour – which is bringing people together through entertainment, while focusing on the financial needs of people and non-profits.

Created by Michael Sanders, the Give Back Tour helps people who are living with mental health and other health issues by providing a night of entertainment with a dinner and a show.

“Give Back Tour” Founder Michael Sanders, Jr. said, “It’s a great dinner – it’s one of Derek’s favorites his favorite meals. It’s 8 lip-sync battles voted on my the audience. In May our number one performer was someone who sang Tina Turner Proud Mary and in August our number one skit was Lady Gaga Born this way.”

The event will have a total of four Give Back Tour fundraisers through the year – after this one – the next one will be in May for Mental Health and the other events will take place in August and November.

Want to go?

‘Give Back Tour’ to Help Ingram Family

Thursday, March 16th | 6 – 10 PM

Southern Charm Events

534 Waterford Glen Way – Rock Hill