Rock Hill father of 3 diagnosed with ALS, needs “life-changing” van

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – He faced death head on just a few years ago when he receive a liver transplant after he was diagnosed with Ulcerative Colitis and Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, this husband and father is facing another devastating diagnosis.

In 2021, at only 37 years old, Derek Ingram was diagnosed with ALS. Also known as Lou Gehrig’s, ALS is nervous system disease that weakens muscles and impacts physical function.

This family of 5 says they aren’t letting the disease get the last word, as they continue to fight and live life to the fullest.

One way that would help them do that, is a specialized van.

Derek has now lost his ability to do most things, like eat on his own and walk. -leaving it up to Amber to make sure they all stay together by literally lifting Derek in and out of their vehicle to go anywhere.

All Things Possible Medical Fundraising is collecting money to purchase The Ingram’s and other families going through similar situations a wheelchair accessible van to meet their needs.

Ingram is also trying to into a certain medical team at Duke University that is known to have luck reversing the symptoms of ALS, he now has an appointment there in April.

If you would like to donate to All Things Possible to help Derek and other families receive a specialized van, visit: https://allthingspossible.org/awaiting-assistance/

Officials with All Things Possible say Derek’s need is the most urgent right now. The cost of the van is more than 30 thousand dollars.

There is also a Go Fund Me Page that’s been created for the family to help fund other needs like in home care. Visit: Ingram Family GoFundMe