Lewisville Middle School grieving loss of 13-year-old student as funeral fundraiser nears goal

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A family and Middle School is still grieving as fundraising for funeral costs are nearing its goal.

Many are continuing to show support for 13-year-old Jessie Purser, who was killed during a car crash involving a driver who police say was under the influence, and a lawn mower.

CN2’s Zane Cina attended a vigil to hear what she meant to Lewisville Middle School.

Purser’s family was at the vigil along more than 100 other friends, classmates, teachers, school staff, and other Chester County Community members.

The fundraiser created to help her family has now raised more than 10 thousand dollars.

Friend’s of the family say Purser’s funeral is set for 2:00 P.M. on Monday, June 12th at Harmony Baptist Church.