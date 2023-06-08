Salvation Army pantry shelves running low, donations needed

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Summertime can create many memories, but for families struggling to put food on the table, the season can be extremely difficult as children are home from school.

The Salvation Army in Rock Hill says its seeing more families needing food even earlier this year. Just in May the organization helped more than 80 families.

With the growing need, their food pantry shelves are running bare.

In the interview above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil learns more on how you can help.

Salvation Army, 119 Charlotte Ave, Rock Hill

(803) 324-5141